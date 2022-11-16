Skip to Content
No. 21 Tulane hosts nemesis SMU with AAC hopes at stake

By The Associated Press

No. 21 Tulane is hoping to break a seven-game losing streak against SMU when the Green Wave hosts the Mustangs in a week-night game with implications in the American Athletic Conference race. Tulane fell into a three-way tie for first atop the ACC with a loss to UCF last week but can still assure itself a spot in the league title game by winning its final two contests. SMU is just one game behind Tulane, UCF and Cincinnati in the AAC standings and still has a chance to win the conference. But the Mustangs will need to win out and get some help in the form of Cincinnati or UCF losses.

