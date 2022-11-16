No. 19 K-State looks to move closer to title game, faces WVU

Kansas State has the inside track at earning a spot in the Big 12 championship game against No. 4 TCU. The Wildcats are alone in second place and will play for the title if they win both of their remaining games. They also could get in with a win Saturday and a loss by Texas at Kansas. West Virginia needs two more victories to become bowl eligible _ and perhaps save embattled coach Neal Brown’s job. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard will get his second start of the season in place of injured Adrian Martinez. Howard has thrown for nine touchdowns with one interception.

By The Associated Press

