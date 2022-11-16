No. 13 North Carolina women race by SC State 93-25

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Destiny Adams had 23 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Ustby added 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 13 North Carolina eased by South Carolina State 93-25. North Carolina outscored South Carolina State 32-1 in the first quarter and 26-2 in the third. The one-point quarter set a program record for fewest points allowed by the Tar Heels. North Carolina closed the first quarter on a 26-0 run as South Carolina State missed 10 shots and turned it over seven times. The Tar Heels led 48-15 at the break and it was 74-17 after three. Kennedy Todd-Williams and Teonni Key each scored 13 points and Anya Poole added 11 for North Carolina, which beat South Carolina State 98-28 in the last meeting on Dec. 3, 2020.

