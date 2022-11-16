Messi scores as Argentina routs UAE 5-0 in World Cup warmup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games. Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made four changes at halftime but opted against resting his star player. Argentina starts its World Cup tournament against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. Saudi Arabia earlier lost 1-0 against Croatia in Riyadh. Niclas Füllkrug scored on his Germany debut for a 1-0 win in Oman.

