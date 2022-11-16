Lewandowski’s suspension increased to 3 games in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s suspension has been increased to three games by the Spanish soccer federation. Lewandowski had received a one-game suspension when he was sent off with a second yellow card during Barcelona’s 2-1 comeback win at Osasuna on Nov. 8. The Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee has now added two more games to his suspension because of what it called the player’s “show of disrespect” toward the referee following his sending off.

