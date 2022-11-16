BOSTON — Led by Chris Ledlum’s 29 points, the Harvard Crimson defeated the Northeastern Huskies 70-69 on Wednesday night. The Crimson are now 3-1 on the season, while the Huskies fell to 0-3.

