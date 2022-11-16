Key gets another double-double, Ohio State beats EIU 65-43

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points, Zed Key had 10 points and 14 rebounds for his third straight double-double and Ohio State beat Eastern Illinois 65-43. Ohio State has won its first three games in each of the last seven seasons. Sensabaugh scored 10 points during a 14-0 run for a 21-5 lead with 9:15 left before halftime. But the Buckeyes wouldn’t score again until Key’s dunk at 3:50 as Eastern Illinois pulled within 26-20 at the break. Ohio State used a 9-0 run early in the second half to go ahead by double figures, 33-23, for good. Isaac Likekele grabbed 10 rebounds as Ohio State had a 52-37 edge on the boards.

