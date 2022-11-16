Judge dismisses kicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has dismissed former NFL kicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Lambo sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer. Judge Gilbert Feltel Jr., of Florida’s 4th Circuit Court in Duval County, dismissed the suit without prejudice on Nov. 8. He gave Lambo 21 days to amend and refile the complaint. Lambo’s attorney, Betsy Brown, said Wednesday she intends to do so. The Jaguars filed a motion to dismiss in July and argued that Lambo’s filing did not fall under the Florida Whistleblower Act. The team said Lambo was not a whistleblower or a victim of retaliation.

