Joens, Soares help No. 7 Iowa State hold off Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85. Emily Ryan’s 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining gave Iowa State an 86-85 lead after Northern Iowa had erased a 13-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Ryan added a jumper in the lane 48 seconds later to extend the lead. Northern Iowa had a chance to tie it, but Kayla Laube’s 3-point attempt hit off the side of the rim with 1 second left. Grace Boffeli led Northern Iowa with 26 points.

