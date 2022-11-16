Hornets’ Ball re-injures ankle after stepping on fan’s foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball’s first home game of the season didn’t go anywhere near as well as the All-Star point guard hoped. Not only did the Charlotte Hornets lose 125-113 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but Ball reinjured his left ankle when he stepped on a fan’s foot with 1:34 left in the game, an injury which could keep him out moving forward. Ball was trying to save a ball from going out of bounds when he stepped on a fan’s foot near the Hornets bench as he tried to brace himself from going into the crowd. It’s the same ankle that caused Ball to miss a portion of the preseason and the first 13 games of the regular season.

