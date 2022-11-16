Hayes, Boyd lead No. 10 NC State in 96-48 rout of Charlotte

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points apiece as No. 10 North Carolina State raced away from Charlotte for a 96-48 victory Wednesday night. Hayes’ scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by shooting 6-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-4 from behind the arc. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0). Dazia Lawrence led Charlotte (2-1) with 18 points. After an 11-11 tie in the first quarter, N.C. State broke off a 22-2 run over the next eight minutes to take a comfortable lead.

