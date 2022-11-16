Gaelic sports venues on list for UK-Ireland Euro 2028 bid

LONDON (AP) — A Gaelic sports venue in Northern Ireland has been included on a shortlist of 14 stadia selected by the United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid team to host matches at the European Championship in 2028. Casement Park is located in the Northern Ireland capital of Belfast and is in the process of being redeveloped to become a 34,500-capacity ground. It takes its place alongside nine English stadia, the Principality Stadium in Wales, Hampden Park in Scotland and two venues in the Irish capital of Dublin: Croke Park and Lansdowne Road. The United Kingdom and Ireland faces competition from Turkey to host Euro 2028. UEFA’s executive committee is set to make a decision in September next year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.