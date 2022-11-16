Doncic sits against last-place Rockets after 40-minute night

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is out for rest against Houston a night after the Dallas superstar played 40 minutes in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic had to play that long to help the Mavericks keep from blowing a 25-point lead. The three-time All-Star hinted after the 103-101 win over LA that he might not play Wednesday night against the the Rockets, who have the NBA’s worst record. It’s the first game missed this season for Doncic. He started the season in much better shape after another offseason of playing with his Slovenian national team.

