Davis’ 28 lead Detroit Mercy over Ohio 88-74
DETROIT — Led by Antoine Davis’ 28 points, the Detroit Mercy Titans defeated the Ohio Bobcats 88-74 on Wednesday night. The Titans are now 2-1 on the season, while the Bobcats dropped to 1-2.
