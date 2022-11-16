DETROIT — Led by Antoine Davis’ 28 points, the Detroit Mercy Titans defeated the Ohio Bobcats 88-74 on Wednesday night. The Titans are now 2-1 on the season, while the Bobcats dropped to 1-2.

