Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:14 PM

Cincinnati heads to Temple with eye on AAC title game berth

KION

By KEVIN COONEY
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cincinnati will try to keep its bid for a fourth straight trip to the American Athletic Conference championship game alive on Saturday against Temple. The Bearcats have struggled in the City of Brotherly Love over the years, posting a 3-8 all-time record against the Owls in Philadelphia. Cincinnati is tied at the top of the AAC standings with Tulane and Central Florida. The Bearcats last six games have been decided by 10 points or less.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content