Braves land RHP Santana from Texas, cut RHP Stephens

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed reliever Dennis Santana from the Texas Rangers and designated pitcher Jackson Stephens for assignment. The 26-year-old Santana was picked up for cash after going 3-8 with a 5.22 ERA and one save in 63 appearances with the Rangers this past season. Stephens was surprisingly effective out of the Braves’ bullpen, posting a 3-3 record with two saves and a 3.69 ERA in 39 appearances. But Atlanta decided Santana has more upside. The Braves also added three minor league prospects to the 40-man roster. Backup outfielder Guillermo Heredia was among those designated for assignment.

