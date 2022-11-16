Australia says Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. The 21-time Grand Slam champion had his visa cancelled on public interest grounds on Jan. 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says he had approved Djokovic’s application to revoke the cancellation decision because the ground for canceling the visa no longer existed. The visa ban could have lasted for three years. The 35-year-old from Serbia is clear to compete at the Australian Open, which runs from Jan. 16-29.

