Aaron Rodgers, Packers in desperate mode facing Titans

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it’s no surprise he’s been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the Titans. Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns with one interception and has a 112.5 passer rating in his past six Thursday games.

