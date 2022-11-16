2 die in accident at finish of Route du Rhum sailing race

PARIS (AP) — Two people died when a motorboat following the Route du Rhum solo trans-Atlantic sailing race capsized off the coast of Guadeloupe. Organizers said the accident occurred just as the winner was reaching the finish line. The exact circumstances of the accident are being determined. Local media said the boat had been carrying 11 people in the bay of Pointe-a-Pitre when the accident occurred. Charles Caudrelier won the race in record time, after 6 days, 19 hours, 47 minutes, 25 seconds at sea.

