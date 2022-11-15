Ty Gibbs promoted to replace Kyle Busch in JGR’s Cup car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ty Gibbs was promoted to NASCAR’s top Cup series on Tuesday in an expected announcement that was void of any celebration as Joe Gibbs Racing continues to mourn the loss of Gibbs’ father. Coy Gibbs died in his sleep hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series championship on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. He was 49, the same age as older brother, J.D., when he passed away in 2019. Ty Gibbs will replace Kyle Busch in JGR’s Cup lineup and crew chief Chris Gayle will move with him. Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 Toyota Camry next year and JGR said it plans to use the No. 18 for future use.

