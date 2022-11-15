Sherfield, Bamisile help Oklahoma rout UNC Wilmington 74-53

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile scored 15 points apiece and Oklahoma breezed to a 74-53 victory over UNC Wilmington. Bamisile scored 12 in the first half to send Oklahoma (2-1) into the locker room with a 37-21 lead. Sherfield scored 12 in the second half to keep the Sooners in front. Sherfield added six assists. CJ Noland pitched in with 11 points for Oklahoma. Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves led all rebounders with nine each. Trazarien White was the lone UNC Wilmington (1-2) player to reach double figures, scoring 19.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.