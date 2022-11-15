Omier leads hot-shooting Miami over Florida A&M 87-61

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier scored 21 points to lead Miami to an 87-61 victory over Florida A&M. Jordan Miller added 19 points and nine rebounds for Miami (3-0), which shot 53% (35 of 66) from the field. Wooga Poplar finished with 15 points that included a pair of dunks in the second half. Bensley Joseph made three of the Hurricanes’ seven 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. The Hurricanes closed the first half on a 22-10 surge for a 41-27 advantage, and Florida A&M didn’t get closer. Jordan Chatman and Hantz Louis-Jeune scored 12 points apiece for Florida A&M (0-4).

