Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Neymar has trained with Brazil’s national team for the first time ahead of the World Cup. The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France. He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates. Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday. Brazil has begun its World Cup preparations in Turin, where it will stay until heading to Qatar on Saturday. The five-time world champions will play their opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24. Brazil then faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

