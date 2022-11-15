Mitchell scores 21, West Virginia beats Morehead State 75-57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 21 points and West Virginia overcame a sluggish start to beat Morehead State 75-57 on Tuesday night. Coach Bob Huggins earned his 919th career win. That moves him within one of Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches, behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. West Virginia led by nine points and halftime and blew the game open with a 21-4 run in the second half. Jimmy Bell and Mo Wague added 10 points apiece for West Virginia. Alex Gross scored 12 points and Mark Freeman had 10 for Morehead State.