Mexico striker Raul Jimenez to make return against Sweden

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Wolverhampton striker Raul Jimenez is set to play his first game since August when Mexico takes on Sweden on Wednesday in its final warmup for the Qatar World Cup. Jimenez has been sidelined with a groin injury since Wolves played Bournemouth on Aug. 31 in the Premier League but is hoping to regain full match fitness for the World Cup after being included in Mexico´s 26-man roster despite the concerns of his club coach Julian Lopetegui.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.