Joiner, Morsel each score 26; N.C. State routs FIU 107-74

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner and Casey Morsel each made six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead North Carolina State to a 107-74 rout of Florida International. The pair combined for 19-of-28 shooting and 12 of 15 from long range. It was a career best for Morsel. Terquavion Smith added 15 points for N.C. State (3-0). LJ Thomas and Dusan Mahorcic each scored 12 points. Denver Jones scored 19 points and John Williams Jr. had 14 to lead FIU (2-1), which shot 52.5% (31 of 59) from the field but committed 22 turnovers and was outrebounded 40-29.

