Horvat leads Canucks in 5-4 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves. Jeff Skinner scored twice for the struggling Sabres. Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Tage Thompson tallied two assists. Craig Anderson stopped 27 shots. Buffalo has lost six in a row after a winless four-game homestand.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.