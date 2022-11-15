Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane out with sprained right big toe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced that guard Desmond Bane has sprained his right big toe and will miss at least two to three weeks. Team officials said a further evaluation showed Bane has a Grade 2 sprain. He was hurt during a win over Minnesota on Friday night. Bane will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. The third-year player ranks 15th in the NBA, averaging 24.7 points. He’s also averaging 4.8 assists and shooting 45.1% from three this season. Bane ranks sixth with 46 made 3s this season. The Grizzlies visit New Orleans on Tuesday night.

