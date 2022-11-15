Georgia Tech loses 2 QBs to injury, Gibson to start vs. UNC

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has lost two quarterbacks for the rest of the season with former starter Jeff Sims nursing a foot injury and No. 1 backup Zach Pyron out with a broken collarbone. Yellow Jackets interim coach Brent Key said Tuesday that Sims, the team’s starter since 2020, will spend the rest of the season in treatment and will not be a part of team activities. Sims dressed the last three weeks and was listed as available on an emergency basis but he didn’t take a snap when Pyron was injured and had to leave last week’s 35-14 home loss to Miami in the fourth quarter.

