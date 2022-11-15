Clemson DB Malcolm Greene out for season with groin injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ninth-ranked Clemson will be without junior defensive back Malcolm Greene for the rest of the season due to a groin injury. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says Greene will need surgery to repair the injury. Clemson faces Miami on Saturday. Greene has played in seven games with two starts this season. He last saw significant action in a 27-21 victory over Syracuse on Oct. 22 when he was in for 48 snaps. Greene is the latest hit to Clemson’s defense. DE Xavier Thomas is out for the year with a foot injury.

