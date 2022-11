CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 20 points, Alex Hemenway added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Clemson beat South Carolina Upstate 80-71. Hemenway and Hunter both finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Jordan Gainey scored 24 points for the Spartans.

