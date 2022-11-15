At G-20, FIFA head calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged world leaders to call for a ceasefire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the World Cup that starts later this week. It came after he asked World Cup teams this month to avoid political and human rights issues swirling around host nation Qatar and focus just on soccer. Infantino seemed to stray from his own advice on a trip Tuesday from the Arabian Gulf to Indonesia for the Group of 20 meeting. Infantino ueged world leader to “think on a temporary ceasefire, for one month, for the duration of the FIFA World Cup.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.