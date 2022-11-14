Viewer’s guide for the World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup starts in Qatar on Sunday. It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it. It likely represents the last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the tournament. Kylian Mbappé and France are back to defend their title. Brazil is bidding for a record-extending sixth title. The first World Cup in the Middle East will contain 32 teams and 64 matches over 29 days. It starts with Qatar’s game against Ecuador. Iran against the United States and Spain facing Germany are some of the group-stage matches to watch out for.

