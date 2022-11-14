UVA cancels basketball game after fatal campus shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A basketball game scheduled between Northern Iowa and No. 16 Virginia has been canceled after three football players for the Cavaliers were killed in a shooting. The university says Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot Sunday night after they returned from a class trip. Two other students were injured, one critically. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was suspected of carrying out the attack. It caused the university to issue shelter in place orders to its students for several hours. The order was lifted Monday, shortly before Jones was apprehended.

