US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins

USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and the Americans inched a bit closer to earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left in February. France and defending champion Spain were among those clinching World Cup berths on Monday.

