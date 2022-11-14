Unwell Ter Stegen misses Germany’s World Cup departure

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will miss Germany’s flight to a pre-World Cup training camp in Oman due to a gastrointestinal infection. Germany is heading to Oman for warm-weather training and a friendly Wednesday before its first game of the World Cup on Nov. 23 against Japan. The team says ter Stegen will stay in Frankfurt and travel out to join the squad once he is feeling better. Ter Stegen has played 30 times for Germany but is typically a backup for Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.

