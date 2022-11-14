Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez voted AL Rookie of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez has been voted American League Rookie of the Year after hitting .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. The 21-year-old received 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a panel of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was second with 68 points, getting the other first-place vote, 18 seconds and nine thirds. Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan was third with 10 seconds and 14 thirds for 44 points.

