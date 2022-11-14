Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says 16-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo. CAS has registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency and says WADA is seeking a four-year ban to start on the date CAS makes its ruling. That would cover the next Olympics in Italy. WADA also wants Valieva to be disqualified from events including her gold-medal win in the Olympic team event in Beijing in February.