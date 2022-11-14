Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0
By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0. Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists. Kochetkov wasn’t heavily tested, but made some timely close-in stops in his second start this season and fifth game of his career. Chicago’s Petr Mrazek blocked 29 shots as the Blackhawks were blanked for the third time this season.