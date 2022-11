BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Endiya Rogers scored 14 points — all in the third quarter — Chance Gray scored 10 points and and No. 21-ranked Oregon throttled Southern 83-46. An 18-0 outburst in just a little more than the first half of the third quarter broke it open for a 56-24 lead and the Ducks cruised from there. Aleighyah Fontenot and Raven White each scored eight points for Southern.

