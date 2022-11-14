Rayze app lands investment to connect volunteers, nonprofits

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib dreamed of a different kind of social media app for years – one that celebrates positivity and community. With Rayze, a new app that links people to each other and to nonprofits that appeal to their interests or are based where they live, he may have created it. And after an investment of Series A funding and incubation support from Financial Finesse Ventures announced Monday, Rayze will launch programs to add users and nonprofits. Details of the investment were not released, though Financial Finesse Ventures said their typical investment ranges from $500,0000 to $1.5 million for a minority stake.

