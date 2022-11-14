Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s nine forwards in its World Cup squad offer so many variables and options. That gives coach Tite a nice selection headache up front. Brazil has almost a week of training in Italy to fine-tune the bid to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years. Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro are the forwards. Tite says he plans to use all nine. The main decision is where to play Neymar, a regular starter for 10 years. The coach has leaned toward a formation with Neymar adopting a midfield role in support of the attack. Tite says, like “a bow behind three arrows.”

