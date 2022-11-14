Jets come off bye with chance to take over first in AFC East

The New York Jets head to New England on Sunday to take on the Patriots with a chance to exact a measure of revenge after losing to the division rivals for the 13th straight time 22-17 at home on Oct. 30. A victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts, would put the Jets in first place in the AFC East this late in the season for the first time since 2010, according to Sportradar. New York and New England were tied at 9-2 through Week 12 of that season which was also the last year the Jets made the playoffs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.