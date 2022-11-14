Drumgoole lead Albany to 87-75 victory over Union

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr.’s 26 points helped Albany defeat NAICU-member Union College 87-75. Drumgoole also added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Great Danes (2-2). Jonathan Beagle added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field with 13 rebounds. Aaron Reddish recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Dutchmen were led by Mike Manley, who posted 28 points and four assists.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.