Christian Pulisic to wear No. 10 for US at World Cup

Christian Pulisic will wear No. 10 for the United States at the World Cup and goalkeeper Matt Turner will wear No. 1. The U.S. team announced jersey numbers, a week before the Americans play Wales at Al Rayyan, Qatar, in their first World Cup match since 2014. DeAndre Yedlin, the only holdover from the roster eight years ago, will wear No. 22 instead of No. 2. Twenty-two of the 26 players were in Qatar ahead of Monday’s training, with Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Haji Wright due later in the day following scheduled Sunday league matches with their European clubs.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.