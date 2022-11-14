Calmese, Buckley lead Lamar past Huston-Tillotson 98-69

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nate Calmese scored 16 points, Jakevion Buckley also had 16, and Lamar beat Huston-Tillotson 98-69. Calmese also contributed seven rebounds for the Cardinals. Buckley made 6 of 8 shots and added six assists. Chris Pryor was 6 of 13 shooting and finished with 16 points. Terry Ellis Jr. led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Jimmie Kelly added 22 points, four assists and three steals. Charles Hallmon had nine points and 10 rebounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.