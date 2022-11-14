Brown scores 20 as Tennessee State beats Alabama A&M 87-76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian Brown had 20 points in Tennessee State’s 87-76 victory against Alabama A&M. Brown shot 6 for 9, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 17 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Jr. Clay had 13 points. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Dailin Smith, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Garrett Hicks added 20 points for Alabama A&M. Cameron Tucker also had 13 points, four assists and four steals.

