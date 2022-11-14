Bellarmine defeats Campbellsville Harrodsburg 86-46

NEW YORK — Peter Suder scored 22 points as Bellarmine beat Campbellsville Harrodsburg 86-46. Suder also contributed six rebounds for the Knights. Curt Hopf scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Ben Johnson shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals. The Pioneers were led by Kereion Douglas, who recorded 14 points and two steals. Chris Rawlins added 10 points for Campbellsville Harrodsburg and Terrence McDaniels Jr. had six points.

