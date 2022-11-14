Belgium to reinforce soccer stadium security after violence

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s Interior minister has met with league and club officials to present them with details of a draft law aimed at reinforcing the fight against soccer hooliganism following repeated incidents this season. The meeting took place after a first-division match between Charleroi and Mechelen was stopped over the weekend due to the fans’ behavior. The game was abandoned after Charleroi fans threw flares onto the pitch. As part of the plan devised earlier this year, the Belgian government wants to impose tougher penalties and to tighten access to stadiums in a bid to keep hooligans away.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.