Turnover-prone Allen coughs up 3 more in Bills loss to Vikes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen blamed himself after his ongoing turnover problems continued in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Allen threw two interceptions and muffed a snap which the Vikings recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Each of the turnovers directly impacted the outcome, ending with Allen getting intercepted in the end zone in overtime. Allen stressed his mishandling of the ball had nothing to do with an injured throwing elbow he sustained last week. Buffalo has lost two straight and surrendered its lead atop the AFC standings.

